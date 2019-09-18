Workforce training partners Christina King, WMCA; Robyn Raymond, Director, Spruce Mountain Adult Education; Karen Henderson, WMCA; and Wayne Kregling, Executive Chef met recently to finalize the new Culinary and WorkReady Training scheduled in October. Photo courtesy of Patti Saarinen

JAY — Spruce Mountain Adult Education and Western Maine Community Action are partnering to provide a Culinary and WorkReady Training beginning in late October. The Culinary component of the training will be taught by Executive Chef Wayne Kregling and will provide students the opportunity to acquire their National ServSafe Food Manager Certification. WorkReady, taught by Adult Education, will help students polish their soft skills resulting in a State recognized WorkReady Certificate.

Students will also participate in paid Work Experiences with local employers. To be considered for the program, candidates must pass a CASAS Reading and Math assessment which will be arranged through the training site. The 10-week class will be offered in Livermore Falls and will run Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with paid work experiences of various hours on Thursday through Sunday.

There is no charge for this program for those individuals who financially qualify. Interested candidates should contact Spruce Mountain Adult Education 897-6406. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/

