AUBURN — Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility, 26 Bolster St., will hold a large yard sale/fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

—

BRUNSWICK — After a hiatus last year, the Maine State Music Theatre Costume Sale is back from 9 a.m. to 1 p.. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the theater’s rehearsal hall at 22 Elm St.

Own genuine theatrical costumes from the theater’s stock, including ball gowns, shoes, hats, fabrics, modern clothing, historical replicas, masks, accessories, men’s wear, vintage clothing, furs, children’s costumes, as well as fabrics and more.

Proceeds benefit Maine State Music Theatre.

For information, call 207-208-8950 or visit www.msmt.org.

« Previous

filed under: