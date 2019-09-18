There are not many true buzzer-beaters in hockey, but the Maine Nordiques’ Sam Harris provided one Wednesday evening at the North American Hockey League’s Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota as he scored with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to give Nordiques a 2-1 victory over the Odessa Jackalopes.

“Sammy Harris was able to come out of the corner and attack, showed some patience with the clock ticking down,” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “It’s a tremendous result for us and it’s fun being in Blaine representing Nordiques nation and everybody in Maine back home who are cheering us on and supporting us.”

Lewiston native Cole Ouellette made his NAHL debut after sitting out last weekend for breaking a team rule and picked up an assist. Howe said it wasn’t anything too serious but wanted to hold him accountable.

Ethan Prout also had an assist on the game-winner.

Noah Kane tied the game at one in the third period with Casper Soderling and Ethan Prout assisting.

The team made Kane the captain Tuesday night. Alternate captains will be Trent Grimshaw and Harris at home while Kevin Pitts and Kylar Fenton will serve as alternates on the road. Also, on the leadership team is goalie Connor Androlewicz, but league rules don’t allow him to have a letter because he’s a goalie.

“The reason why we decided to go about it this way was because we wanted to develop leaders,” Howe said. “Everybody in the (locker) room, letter or not, has a chance to lead and opportunity to grow in that area.”

Androlewicz, a Maine recruit, made 23 saves in the win.

Aeden Drossos opened the scoring for Odessa in the second period.

Despite being down, Howe thought the Nordiques were the better team.

“Even though they scored that goal, we felt like we were the much better team in that second period than we were in the first,” Howe said. “We tried to focus on ourselves and our process. It was a good swing period for us. We got the momentum going back. We had full confidence going in the third period even though we were down (that) if we continued to play that way, we would continue to wear them down.”

Aaron Randazzo made 16 saves in the loss.

The Nordiques are back in action Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Eastern against fellow expansion team the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

