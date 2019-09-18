100 years ago: 1919

The general impression among the fair members of the State Fair Association was that there would be positively no changes in the board of trustees at the annual meeting this year. There is such general satisfaction at the kind of a fair which has been given this year and the manner in which the fair has been handled. It is agreed that President Carroll and all members of the board of trustees have given freely of his time, but for their ceaseless energy and desire to make a successful show the State Fair would not be where it is today.

50 years ago: 1969

Stevens Mills Grange observed Visiting Officers Night Thursday evening. The speaker was Ronald Logan, principal of the Merrill Hill and Lake Street schools, who discussed the Title One Summer Reading Program. Mrs. Marjorie Merrill, as program chairman, also presented Catherine Clifford, Earl Watkins, John Flaherty, Mrs. Florence Hanson, Erwin Webber and Mrs. Mary Goss, who provided entertainment of music, stunts and readings.

25 years ago: 1994

Fifteen-year-old Matt Szemela is good enough to replace his teacher. On Thursday he will be second violinist for the Portland String Quartet performance at the Portland Museum of Art, replacing his violin teacher Roland Lantz of Portland who is recovering from a bicycle accident. Szemela was a natural choice by the quartet, according to his father Stanley. Matt plays regularly with the Mid-Maine Chamber Orchestra and has been studying with Lantz, who also plays in the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Matt’s debut performance in Lewiston two years ago hailed the child prodigy’s talent in a performance of Mozart’s Violin Concerto at the United Baptist Church. His unique musical ability was discovered when he began lessons through the Suzuki method of violin playing at three years of age, says his mother Sally.

