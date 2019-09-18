LITCHFIELD – Andre “Andy” R. Frechette Sr., 93, of Litchfield and Port St. Lucie, Fla., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, while playing a round of golf at the Meadows Golf Club in Litchfield. Born in Lewiston on Nov. 25, 1925, he was the son of Arthur and Germaine Bisson Frechette. Educated in Lewiston, he was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war, he returned to Lewiston and started a successful plumbing and heating contracting company. Andy loved sports, especially the Bruins, Patriots, the Red Sox and his lifelong love of golf, in his younger years he was a hockey goalie, including his Navy days and also played on the Lewiston team. He actively coached hockey and baseball. He was generous with his time and resources for the betterment of his community and his church. On March 4, 2000, he married the former Barbara J. Cade, and together they made homes in Litchfield and Port St. Lucie, Fla. A devout Catholic, he was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary in Sabattus and St. Bernadette Church in St. Lucie, Fla., and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also active in the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. Andy’s unique disposition and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a son, James Frechette of Valley, Alabama, a daughter, Diane and husband Rodney Tortorich of Lewiston, three stepsons, Darrell Batton and wife Elizabeth of Jenson Beach, Fla., David Batton and wife Jeni of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Daniel Batton and wife Amanda of Morgantown, W.Va., a brother, David Frechette of Lewiston, a sister, Yolande and husband Ted Godin of Winterhaven, Fla., 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Andy Frechette II, and many brothers and sisters as well.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be Friday, 11 a.m., in the Main Church of the Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

Disabled American Veterans

VARO- Medical Center

P.O. Box 3151

Augusta, ME 04330-3151

