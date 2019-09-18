LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for September 2019. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Dates: Thursdays, September 5–October 10 (six sessions)

Time: 2–4:30 p.m.

Instructors: SeniorsPlus

Location: Schooner Estates, 200 Stetson Road, Auburn

This workshop is designed to help people living with chronic pain, their family, and friends. The workshop reviews strategies for dealing with chronic pain symptoms. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. Family and friends are also welcome to register. To register, visit www.healthylivingforme.org, email [email protected], or call 1-800-620-6036 or 795-4010.

Tuesday Afternoons at the Movies with Dave & Pat

Dates & Times: Tuesdays, September 24, 1–4:30 p.m.; October 1, 1–4 p.m.; October 8, 1–4 p.m.; October 15, 1–4 p.m.; October 22, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

Instructors: Dr. Patricia Vampatella and David Bernier of Senior College

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are awards presented for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. This course will focus on six films that have won the Oscar in “Best Picture” and “Best Musical Score”: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Around the World in 80 Days, Gigi, Chariots of Fire, The Sting, and Ben Hur. Participants will view each film and learn facts regarding the film, the musical score, and the composer. Popcorn will be available.

This class is for Senior College members only. Call Senior College at 780-5960 to register. Limit 30.

Alpha One’s Adaptive Equipment Loan Program

Date: Wednesday, September 18

Time: 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Henry Powell, Independent Living Specialist at Alpha One

Learn about Alpha One’s programs, including in-home care and grant programs for equipment or technology. Discuss funding for financing equipment and technology as well as other resources for people with disabilities around the state.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Thursday, September 19

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Location: Lewiston Adult Ed.

Instructor: Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus

Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. Perfect for people who are new to Medicare or who have Medicare and would like to learn more. To register, call Lewiston Adult Education at 795-4141.

Prevent Falls, Age in Place

Date: Wednesday, September 25

Time: 9–10:45 a.m.

Instructor: Brie Weisman, Occupational Therapist, Registered & Licensed, Adapt-Able Living

Adapt-Able Living is dedicated to helping Maine’s older adults age in place. According to the CDC, falls are the largest single health issue facing seniors. Fortunately, we can all dramatically reduce our risk by simple changes in behavior and modifications to our home, most of which are easy and inexpensive.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, September 25

Timeslots: 1:30–3 or 3–4:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for supplies

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Create a fun Halloween card and treat holder. Limit 10 people.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn! Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards.

ONGOING groups, classes & clubs

Knitting Group

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 5–7:30 p.m.

Work on your own project or learn how to knit – bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back door.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, September 9

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff/volunteers.

Book Club

Date: Wednesday, September 11

Time: 2–4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy by Gary Schmidt. It only takes a few hours for Turner Buckminster to start hating Phippsburg, Maine. But then he meets Lizzie Bright Griffin, a smart and sassy girl from a poor nearby island community founded by former slaves. This sensitively written historical novel, based on the true story of a community’s destruction, highlights a unique friendship during a time of change.

Coffee & Comfort

Date: Monday, September 16 (No group on September 2 due to Labor Day)

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Robin Green, Beacon Social Worker

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group typically meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice staff. Please call to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around.

Chronic Pain Support Group

Date: Monday, September 23

Time: 2–4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is for people who have chronic pain.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 8:30–10 a.m.

Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston

The second caregiver support group will meet on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation.

exercise classes

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.–noon OR 12:15–1 p.m.

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. OR 12:30–1:10 p.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in

To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga

Dates: Mondays only

September 16–November 18 (off Oct. 14 & Nov. 11)

Time: 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Tisha Bremner

Cost: $8 drop-in or $40 for 8 weeks

Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance, and find your inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches, and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga

Dates: Fridays only

Session 1 September 13–October 18 (six-week session)

Session 2 November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)

Time: 8:45–9:45 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks

Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Limit 16.

Chair to Mat Yoga

Dates: Fridays only

Session 1 September 13–October 18 (six-week session)

Session 2 November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks

Bring your yoga mat for this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props. Limit 7.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington

Due to Labor Day on Monday, September 2, the group will meet on Tuesday, September 3, for this month only. SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. This group typically meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 10–October 31

Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Instructors: Karen Reilly and Lucia Owen

Location: Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym, Church Street, Bethel

Registration: MSAD#44 Adult Education at 207-824-2136 ext. 1340 or www.sad44.maineadulted.org. Enrollment after first week of class is discouraged.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of exercise practiced around the world for its health benefits. This is a low-impact exercise performed in slow, fluid movements improving physical fitness and mental relaxation. Both easy to learn and do, the forms are designed to improve flexibility and balance; enhance relaxation; increase strength and flexibility; develop better breathing; and improve overall health. Tai Chi is clinically proven to improve balance and reduce the rate of falling. Movements can be done seated or standing. Class is offered as partnership among SeniorsPlus, Gould Academy, Bethel’s Recreation Department, Bethel’s Age Friendly Community Initiative, and MSAD#44 Adult Education.

