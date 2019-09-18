To the Editor:

Monday, September 16, dawned with a beautiful tri-color sunrise, promising a great day ahead, but two hours later – Disaster! Havoc and chaos erupted in Farmington. However, First Responders were at the scene of the explosion or quickly arrived.

Rumors abounded with reports of multiple casualties. Thankfully, the numbers were too high and exaggerated – but even one casualty is too many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to victims and their families and friends. We pray for comfort for those grieving, and a rapid recovery to those injured. We are thankful to all who helped in so many ways.

Farmington is a strong community and will survive although the losses are horrendous. The huge number of people who poured out to religious institutions to pray was stupendous. Probably, thousands more prayers were offered in personal homes or businesses, and still continue.

In spite of the tragedy, all the assistance freely given (but too often with a very high cost in loss and injury) did make it a great day – although not as I had envisioned at the beginning of it.

Rev. Margaret E. Proctor

Wilton

