AUBURN — Amanda Swart, a Lewiston native and graduate of Lewiston High School, has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader as an administrative assistant at the office at 336 Center St.

Swart will answer the phone and greet clients. Her previous employment at Sebago Trails Paddling Co. has enriched her customer service skills, along with developing her marketing skills.

She lives in Lewiston and enjoys spending time with her parents, sister and brother, along with her two dogs. Her hobbies include kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking, reading and photography.

« Previous

filed under: