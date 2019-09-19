Texas Hold’em announced

GREENWOOD — A Texas Hold’em will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road, Locke Mills. Doors open at 11 a.m. and games begin 1 p.m.

There will be a $50 buy-in, and 50/50, pull tabs, meals and drinks will be available.

Two recreation trips announced

OXFORD — Two upcoming trips sponsored by the Oxford Recreation Department are announced.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Common Ground Fair. Leave Recreation Center at 8 a.m., leaves fair around 4 p.m. Price includes transportation and admission to the fair: adults, $37; seniors 65 and older, $33; age 12 and under, $20. Register before Sunday, Sept. 15.

Friday, Oct. 4: Scenic foliage trip to Quill Hill in Rangeley with a rain date of Oct. 7. Leave Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m. with estimated return around 5 p.m. Travel through Bethel, Errol N.H., lunch at the Gingerbread House in Oquossoc, to Quill Hill with a return via Height of the Land. Price includes transportation and entry to Quill Hill. Lunch is on your own.

For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Snowmobile club to hold cookout

DIXFIELD — The Poodunck Snowmobile Club will have a free cookout for all past members and new members on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Sportsmen’s Clubhouse, Canton Point Road.

Starting at 1 p.m. members will serve burgers, hot dogs, coleslaw and water.

Lithuanian heritage to be celebrated at picnic

RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will host its annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Black Mountain of Maine. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and events will continue until 4 p.m. Food will be served from 12:30 until it is sold out. All food will be made by club members. Donations are $15 for adults and $6 for children under age 10.

The picnic is open to all who want to attend and have traditional Lithuanian food and take chances on baskets, which contain food and other items, and a 50/50 raffle. Music will be offered.

The club’s award-winning Christmas tree and authentic Lithuanian costumes will be on display.

Historical program on the Abbott boys

FARMINGTON — Monday, Sept. 23, The Farmington Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the North Church, 118 High St. A potluck meal will be followed by the meeting.

The program, at 7:15 p.m., will be on the “Abbott Boys: Attending the Abbott School in the 1920s,” presented by former UMF intern Layne Nason. Everyone is welcome.

