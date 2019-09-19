Suppers

BOLSTERS MILLS – The “Famous” Chicken Pie Supper will be held at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Bolsters Mills Road, Bolsters Mills Village. First seating is at 5 p.m., with a second seating at 6 p.m. Third seating will follow if needed. Supper is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12 and includes chicken pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, homemade dessert, and beverages. Reservations will be accepted on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon by confirmation. Please call 583-9024. Handicap accessible. Air Conditioned.

Luncheon

WATERFORD–Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Fashion Show

RUMFORD — From 1 -3 p.m. at the Eagles Hall in Rumford. This event will include a fashion show, clothing sale, tips on making the most of your wardrobe, local providers of “feel good/look good” products and services, 50-50 raffle, and a silent auction. The event benefits the Hope Association and Beacon House.

