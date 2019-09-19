FRYEBURG — As seen on America’s Got Talent and performing in the Mt. Washington Valley for one night only, Catapult is kicking off their world tour at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg on Thursday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m.!

Be transported into fantastical worlds made simply out of light and the human body! Catapult is a “shadow illusion performance company” that was catapulted into the limelight and into the homes of millions of people around the world by America’s Got Talent in 2013. Heidi Klum and Howard Stern were two of their very first fans, and now they’ve added many thousands around the globe. Founded in 2008 by dancer-choreographer Adam Battelstein, Catapult is made up of freelance dancers from all around the world. Regardless of their different backgrounds, these dancers come together and turn the projected shadow silhouettes of their bodies into seemingly impossible images. Fryeburg Academy will be welcoming Catapult to campus for a week-long residency, culminating with the public performance at the LHE/PAC on September 19th. You can learn more about Catapult at www.catapultentertainment.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine.

filed under: