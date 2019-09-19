HEBRON — Hebron Academy is excited to announce our annual fall Cohen Concert, featuring world-renowned musicians Jan Müller-Szeraws on cello and Sonya Ovrutsky Fensome on piano. This concert is generously sponsored by The Saul B. and Naomi R. Cohen Foundation. Committed to supporting education and the arts, the Foundation seeks to form institutional partnerships as well as performance opportunities for talented young musicians. Mr. Cohen graduated from Hebron Academy in 1951 and served on the Board of Trustees. The concert will be held on October 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lepage Center for the Arts on the Hebron Academy campus. Admission is free and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Jan Müller-Szeraws has been a guest artist at many festivals including the Cape & Islands, Rockport, El Paso Pro-Musica, Strings in the Mountains, Delaware, Music at Gretna, Florida Arts, Sebago Long Lake and Kingston Chamber Music Festivals, the Garth Newel Music Center and the European Chamber Music Association.

Müller-Szeraws is a member of the contemporary music ensemble Boston Musica Viva and performs with the Boston/ Andover based group Mistral. He is artist-in-residence, director of the music performance program at the College of the Holy Cross and founder and director of the Chamber Music Institute at Holy Cross, an intensive chamber music summer immersion program for gifted high school and college students. Müller-Szeraws has taught master classes in the US and South America. He was a guest lecturer at the Universidad Católica de Chile and currently also teaches at the Phillips Academy Andover.

Ms. Ovrutsky Fensome has performed in major venues in the United States, Europe, Russia, and South Africa – including Weill Carnegie Concert Hall and Lincoln Center in NY, Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Aspen Music Festival, Palace de Beaux Arts in Brussels and Lucerne Music Festival. She performed as a soloist with the Aspen Festival Orchestra, Reno Philharmonic, and Neuchatel Festival Orchestra in Switzerland. She has performed in recitals with world renowned musicians including Sarah Chang and Vladimir Spivakov, and continuously collaborates with her brother Mikhail Ovrutsky. Earlier in her career she worked as a collaborative pianist in the master classes and private lessons of professors Zakhar Bron, Dorothy DeLay, Mauricio Fuks, Itzhak Perlman, Vadim Repin, and Pinchas Zukerman. Her numerous competition awards include the Aspen Music Festival Competition and Concert Artist Competition in New York. Her duo CD with Mikhail Ovrutsky “Turning Points” recorded for Berlin Classics® has earned outstanding reviews and was selected as “CD of the Week” by RBB Kulturradio.

Ms. Ovrutsky Fensome concertizes, teaches, leads the M. Steinert Academy, and has been invited to judge numerous young artist piano competitions.

For more information please contact Pat Layman at 207-966-5236 or [email protected]

