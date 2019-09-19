RUMFORD — There will be a benefit for Desiree Jessmore from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Rumford American Legion Hall. There will be a spaghetti dinner, salad and desserts, with $6 for the dinner and $8 for the dinner and dance. There will also be a 50/50 and Chinese Auction.

This benefit is to help provide support for Desiree’s large unexpected medical expenses from a condition that nearly took her life.

HARRISON — A chicken pie supper will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Bolsters Mills Road, Bolsters Mills Village. The first seating will be at 5 p.m.; second seating, 6; and third seating to follow as needed.

The menu includes chicken pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, rolls, homemade dessert and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The church is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. Reservations will be accepted on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon by confirmation at 207-583-9024. Do not leave a message.

WILTON — There will be a Public Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton.

The menu will include baked chicken, potatoes, veggies, rolls, assorted homemade pies and beverages. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children under 12.

For more information, call 207-778-2354.

AUBURN — There will be a bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. Cost is $8 for adults, children age 6-12 is $4, and children under 5 get in free.

The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers, beginning at 4:30. All are welcome.

For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

WILTON — There will be a Harvest Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Wilson Grange, Main Street, East Wilton.

The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes, carrots and onions, squash, rolls and homemade pickles. Apple crisp will be served for dessert. Coffee and other beverages will be available and there will also be vegetarian options.

Cost is $10, adults, $5 for children under 6.

LISBON — A bean supper will take place from 5 to 6 p.m Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, School Street, Lisbon Falls, sponsored by the Methodist Women. Cost is adults, $8; age 6 to 12 years, $3; age 5 and under, free.

For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207-353-6814.

PARIS —The AMVETS Post 777 will hold a pot roast dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 12 Church St. in South Paris.

The menu will include roasted red potatoes and green beans, dinner rolls and tossed salad. An assortment of desserts, along with coffee, water and juice will also be available.

Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.

