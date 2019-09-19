PARIS — With 32 seconds remaining in the first overtime, Maggie Hartnett inserted the ball from the corner and Laura Merrill set up Brooke Carson for the winning goal in Oxford Hills’ 1-0 field hockey victory over Edward Little on Thursday.

The Vikings (3-2) had 12 shots on goal, of which goalie Elise Syphers stopped 11 for the Red Eddies (0-4-1). Oxford Hills’ Madi Day had three saves on three shots.F

Cape Elizabeth 4, St. Dom’s 3, OT

AUBURN — Camden Woods scored twice to help the Capers (3-3) edge the Saints (3-2) in overtime Thursday.

Grace Gray and Isabel Berman were the other goal scorers for Cape Elizabeth, and Christiana Pinette made 24 saves.

Lorelei Bonney, Anna Cote and Skye Rogers scored for the Saints. Simone Long finished with 18 saves.

Gray-New Gloucester 5, North Yarmouth Academy 0

GRAY — Sydney Garcia netted two goals as the Patriots (3-2) defeated the Panthers (1-4) on Thursday.

Tiffany Ha, Cafu Kluck and Ashley Garcia also scored for the Patriots. Madelyn Cote and Trizzie Ha each had two assists, while Jasmine French had one. Mack Baston made four saves for the shutout.

NYA goalie Eliza Tod recorded 14 saves.

Mt. Ararat 3, Lewiston 2

LEWISTON — Mt. Ararat earned a 3-2 field hockey win over Lewiston on Thursday on the back of a two-goal game by Wyley Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring. In between, the Eagles received a goal from Holly Temple.

Lewiston opened its scoring with a goal in the first half from Cecilia Miller and then got another from Abigail Chartier in the second half.

Winslow 3, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Silver Clukey had a foot in every goal as the Black Raiders earned the KVAC B win over the Hornets.

Clukey had two goals and an assist for Winslow (6-0-0). Karlie Ramsdell had the other goal. Bodhi Littlefield added two assists, and Leah Pelota made eight saves.

Kayla Leclerc scored for Leavitt (3-2-0), and Paige DeMascio stopped 21 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 6, Mountain Valley 0

BUCKFIELD — Molly Bourget had a hat trick as Buckfield dispatched Mountain Valley 6-0 in girls soccer action Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks (4-1) led 4-0 at the midpoint. Lynn Szabo contributed two goals, while Grace Chapman netted one.

Goalie Justice Gendron made seven saves for the Falcons (3-3). Ruby Cyr turned back two shots in the winning effort for Buckfield.

Edward Little 3, Bangor 1

AUBURN — Edward Little found the back of the net twice in the second half and defeated Bangor 3-1 in KVAC girls soccer Thursday.

Ella Boucher, Julia Berube and Caroline Hammond each scored a goal for the Red Eddies.

Devin St. Louis was the only goal scorer for Bangor.

Allie Annear saved 11 shots for the Red Eddies, while Bangor’s Hannah Osmer saved three.

Hall-Dale 3, Mt. Abram 0

SALEM — KK Wills, Madisyn Smith and Sarah Benner each scored a goal to lift the Bulldogs to the MVC girls soccer win.

Bethany Ives made seven saves for Hall-Dale (3-0-0).

Emily Kidd stopped 17 shots for Mt. Abram (4-1-1).

Medomak Valley 2, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Medomak Valley scored twice in the final 16 minutes to earn a 2-1 girls soccer win over Leavitt on Thursday.

After a scoreless first half, Leah Maheux sent a nice leading cross to Emma Chaisson, who sank a quick shot to the lower left corner of the goal, giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

But the Panthers responded with goals with 16 and 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

Oak Hill 11, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — The Raiders had 11 different players score goals in a dominant MVC girls soccer win over the Cougars on Thursday.

Gabby Chessie and Anna Beach each had a goal and an assist for Oak Hill (3-2-0), while Emily Dillman had a goal and two assists. Riley Crosby had one save for the Raiders.

Katherine Mora made 16 saves for Dirigo (1-4-0).

Oxford Hills 11, Cony 0

PARIS — Cecelia Dieterich scored five goals to lead Oxford Hills to an 11-0 triumph over Cony in girls soccer action Thursday.

The Vikings (3-2) took a 6-0 lead into halftime. Bella Devivo had a pair of goals, while Ella Kellog produced a goal and two assists for Oxford Hills

Goalie Gabby Tibbetts made 18 saves for the Rams (0-4), while Cassidy MacIsaac only needed to make one to earn the win in net for Oxford Hills.

Wells 6, Poland 1

WELLS — Emma Badger scored in each half as the Warriors (3-2) rolled past the Knights (0-5).

Franny Ramsdell and Grace Boucher added first-half goals, and Sarah Webb and Ruby McMinis scored in the second half.

Winthrop 5, Wiscasset 0

WINTHROP — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored four goals and had an assist to pace the Ramblers to the MVC win at home.

Averie Silva added the other goal for Winthrop (4-0-1), while goalie Brooke Burnham made eight saves.

Elizabeth Souza stopped 13 shots for Wiscasset (0-6-0).

Lewiston 1, Messalonskee 1, 2OT

READFIELD — Charlotte Cloutier netted a goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation to knot the game at 1-1, and Lewiston held on to tie Messalonskee in double overtime in girls soccer action Thursday.

Caroline Westhoff found the back of the net for the first goal of the game midway through the second half for the Eagles (3-1-1).

Goalie Jena-Marie Boston made two saves for Messalonskee, while Gemma Landry fended off 12 for the Blue Devils (2-2-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Medomak Valley 3, Leavitt 0

WALDOBORO — Addison Mellor, Brandon Starr and Will Smith scored, and Aiden Starr made four saves as the Panthers (5-0) cruised past the Hornets (2-1-1) on Thursday.

Blaine Clark made eight saves for Leavitt.

Wells 2, Poland 0

WELLS — Jacob Michaud scored twice on breakaways to lead the Warriors to the 2-0 win Thursday.

Lewiston 7, Messalonskee 1

LEWISTON — Lewiston defended its home turf Thursday night with a 7-1 boys soccer win over Messalonskee.

Bilal Hersi of Lewiston (5-0) had another strong game with four goals. Suab Nur scored a brace while Abdilahi Abdi added another goal for the Blue Devils.

Hunter Smith scored the only goal for the Eagles (2-2).

Lewiston’s Michael Belleau saved three shots, while Messalonskee’s Andrew Mayo stopped six.

