PARIS — School Administrative District 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts told directors Tuesday night, Sept. 17, that a number of new laws affecting school districts would be going into effect Thursday, Sept. 19.

“Many of them have some far-reaching costs that likely will hit the district and probably not be contributed to by the state,” he said.

Colpitts, Director Barry Patrie of Waterford and Chairwoman Diana Olsen of Otisfield attended a workshop covering the new laws on Friday, Sept. 13.

“There were some staggering statistics that were revealed,” he said. “About 169 education laws went through the legislature and we touched on just about 70 of them.

The new laws include amendments to the teacher evaluation process, changing the required school attendance age from 7 to 6, and a measure which prevents food shaming in public schools.

Some laws would not immediately take effect, he said.

Laptop theft

Colpitts also said Paris Police Chief Mike Dailey had indicated arrests have been made in the June theft of six laptops from Oxford Hills Middle School.

“Two males, ages 17 and 22, have been arrested and charged in conjunction with the theft,” Colpitts said. “That will go to court, likely in November, at the earliest. We are waiting for the final police report to file an insurance claim.”

The laptops, valued at $1,000 each, had not yet been recovered and had most likely been disposed of, Colpitts said.

Other business

In other matters, directors unanimously approved awarding three pavement repair and improvement projects, totaling $21,000 to A and W Paving of Paris. A bid to repair a concrete loading dock at Oxford Hills Technical School was awarded to Bancroft Contracting, also of Paris for $11,050.

The projects had already been budgeted for, said Director Lewis Williams of Hebron.

The board also unanimously accepted several donations in support of the Walking School Bus at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway. Key Bank and Norway Savings Bank each donated $500, and two anonymous donors gave $3,500 and $1,000.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie, Norway Fire Chief Dennis Yates and Norway Police Chief Robert Federico for their ongoing support of the Walking School Bus at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School and their efforts to raise funds to ensure its continued operation,” Colpitts wrote in his report to the board.

