High School Football

Telstar 36, Sacopee Valley 0; Sept. 14-Great team defense and improved offense were keys to the game. Devin Cole-Mason recovered 2 fumbles to help lead the defense while Dakota Tuttle, Andrew Leighton, Bode Leach, Shane Oj

eda, and Brayden Stevens leaded the defense in tackles and assisted tackles. Brayden also contributed on offense with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the first half. Davin Mason rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries and scored 2 two point conversions and 3 touchdowns in the second half. Jacob Lyman added to the offensive attack with 10 carries for 55 yards rushing. Great job team. Many improvements this week. – Coach Tim O’Connor

High School Field Hockey

Dirigo 5, Telstar 3; Sept. 13- Scoring for Telstar were Leah Kimball, Brooklyn Kimball and Adeline Charette. All 3 goals were scored in second half. Assisting on the goals were Brooklyn Kimball (2) and Natasha Mason. Perry Morton had 4 saves in the goal cage.

Lisbon 5, Telstar 2; Sept. 16- Brooklyn Kimball and Madeline Hallett each hit the net for Telstar in second half. Strong hits from Nicole Cox, Adeline Charette and Julia Head helped to keep ball in offensive end. Jewel Smith and Madisyn Buck worked hard with goal keeper Perry Morton (6 saves) on defense.

TMS Boys Soccer

Coach Nik Conrad reports that The Middle School Boys soccer team started the season with a win beating Buckfield 6-2. Lucas Barstow scored 3 goals making it his first hat trick of the season. Mason Hamel scored 1 goal while also assisting one. Assists were also made by Reiley Hedden and Jake Zolad. Wyatt Lilly, “The Natural Born Baller,” tapped it in to bring the Rebels into a strong lead. The final goal was scored by 6th grader Cyrus Mills. Izzac Greenberg, the goalie, only allowed 2 goals scored and saved MANY! The defense was led by David Tripp and Zack Garfield. Garfield making Buckfield’s scoring almost impossible.

TMS Girls Soccer

Coach Kasey Jerome reports that The Telstar Lady Rebels started off their soccer season with a win, 2-0 against Buckfield. Our goal was tended tightly by Sarah Chase with several saves making it a scoreless game. Our defense led by Makenzie Eliot was fierce and fast and able to deter any action in the net. 6th grader, Bridget Sapak scored the Rebel’s first goal off of a rebounded shot from Quinn Jerome putting us at 1-0. The second goal was beautifully placed in the back of the net by Quinn Jerome from behind the 18, assisted by Sapak. Stella Diaz, Morgan Zetts, Nyla Scott, and Charlotte Lambert led the team in the midfield, making our Rebels seem unstoppable.

« Previous

filed under: