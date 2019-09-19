Thornton (2-0) at Lewiston (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Golden Trojans are the ultimate measuring stick for a Blue Devils team that is searching for consistency.

Sanford (1-1) at Edward Little (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Tough schedule or not, Red Eddies are making things much more difficult for themselves with turnovers and penalties.

Falmouth/Greely (1-1) at Oxford Hills (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Both teams coming off convincing losses after dominating Week 1 wins.

Brewer (1-1) at Mt. Blue (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Doubtful even Brewer fans would object to all neutral parties cheering on the Cougars this week.

Leavitt (2-0) at Foxcroft (2-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.

It may not be as dramatic as last week’s Marshwood-Thornton matchup, but this should be another fun inter-class matchup.

York (2-0) at Poland (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Wildcats continuing to make the case they belong among C South favorites. Knights are learning what it takes to reach that level.

Lisbon (1-1) at Mtn. Valley (0-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Following Week 1 losses: Greyhounds rebounded in dominant fashion, Falcons were dominated by Oak Hill.

Spruce Mountain (2-0) at Camden Hills (0-2)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix may have to shake off a little rust after sitting out Week 2 due to Dirigo forfeit.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (1-1) at Oak Hill (1-1)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Winner gets a leg up in the battle for first-round playoff bye.

Telstar (1-1) at Gray-New Gloucester (1-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Both teams coming off of their first win in a long time, and the winner gets to brag about being on a winning streak.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, Telstar Rebels, Winthrop Ramblers
