Artist Marsha Donahue will give a talk on “Painting Watercolors” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Bates College Olin Arts Center, 75 Russell St., Lewiston. Donahue was born in Waterville and for over 15 years she has owned North Light Gallery in Millinocket. She is self-taught as a watercolorist. A reception will follow.

