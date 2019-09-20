FARMINGTON — A fun way to help those affected by the explosion Monday at LEAP, Inc. will take place this weekend.

Joe Musumeci, owner of Farmington Underground Escape Room on Church Street, is donating 100% of all sales Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20 – 22.

The Facebook announcement read in part, “When I was getting ready to open Farmington Underground a year and a half ago, I knew I wanted “community” to be a central part of what we do. I wanted to make sure I was doing things that would bring people together and find ways to work within the community as much as possible.”

Musumeci said reservations are needed for Farmington Underground. Spots may be reserved for Enter the Underground, a history/time-travel themed game from 4 – 9 p.m. Friday, 12 – 9 p.m. Saturday or 12 – 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $19 per adult or $12 per child under 14.

This weekend is the last time Enter the Underground will be available. A new escape will be developed in the coming weeks with the new room opening in late September or early October.

Musumeci has hinted the new theme involves dinosaurs. More teasers and information may be found on the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pg/FarmingtonUnderground/posts/?ref=page_internal as the room opening approaches.

For reservations, call 207-778-4099.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: