Finals of Evergreen Golf Clubs Summer 2 Player Series were held Sunday September 8 in an exciting 3 way playoff. the team of Steve Cornellio and Les Hoekstra came up on top with Peg Knox and Mark Whitehill as runners up. Jamie Sargent and Joe Montanero came in third.
