 

 

 

 

Kingfield American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 Chaplin Floyd Cook, center, and Commander Johnny Maynard, right, display the American flag during a Flag-folding Ceremony at the New Portland Lions Fair on Sunday, Sept. 15. First Vice Commander Terry Wyman, left, and Ron Richardson, not shown, provide the color guard. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat

 

Members of the Kingfield American Legion Norton-Wuori Post 61 present a Flag-Folding Ceremony Sunday, Sept. 15 at the New Portland Lions Fair. Pictured, left to right, are First Vice Commander Terry Wyman, Chaplain Floyd Cook, member Fulton Ryan and Commander Johnny Maynard. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat

