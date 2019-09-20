Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph late Thursday, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward for 380 miles. The storm was centered about 525 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving to the northeast at 20 mph.

<br /> <!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --><br /> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag.<br /> Try viewing this at <a href="https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/08/30/live-hurricane-tracker/">https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/08/30/live-hurricane-tracker/ in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.</a><br />

Related Tropical Storm Imelda leaves 2 people dead in Texas

« Previous

filed under: