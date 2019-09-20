Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph late Thursday, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward for 380 miles. The storm was centered about 525 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving to the northeast at 20 mph.
