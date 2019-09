Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph late Thursday, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward for 380 miles. The storm was centered about 525 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving to the northeast at 20 mph.





Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag.

Try viewing this at https://www.sunjournal.com/2019/08/30/live-hurricane-tracker/ in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.



Related Tropical Storm Imelda leaves 2 people dead in Texas

« Previous

filed under: