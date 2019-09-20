AUBURN – Kathleen P. Maxwell passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at the Clover Healthcare facility in Auburn, Maine, after a long illness.

She was born in Syracuse, New York, to John and Kathleen (McLaughlin) McNamara, where she attended the Convent School and LeMoyne College. Kathleen taught Latin at Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, New York, where she also ran the Latin Club.

In 1962, Kathleen married Robert Maxwell, whom she met at LeMoyne, and devoted herself fully to raising their three children, Kathleen, Robert, and David. In 2012 they moved to Maine to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Robert, of Auburn; daughter, Kathleen Kramer and her husband, Richard, of Lewiston; son, Robert and his wife, Paula, of Weymouth, Massachusetts; son, David and his wife, Raina, of Yarmouth, Maine; her three beloved grandchildren, Clare Kramer and Ella and Adam Maxwell; her sister, Jeanne Gensler of Syracuse, New York and her husband, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at St. Philip Church, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Kathleen to the:

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at

https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

