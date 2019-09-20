Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. We are a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

Join us at the Wilton Tractor Supply on the second Saturday of each month from, 9 a.m. to noon, or the Jay Paris Farmers’ Union on the fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, to take advantage of our Nail Trim Clinics. Or call 778-2638 and make an appointment at the shelter.

Here are the pets of the week:

Eve, 4-5 years, female

Hi, my name is Eve! I’m a very sweet girl looking for a home with older kids. I love going for walks. I’d like to schedule a meet and greet with other dogs too!

Raphael, senior, male

Hello, my name is Raphael. I am a gentle, laid back older gentleman looking for my forever home. I like to climb on kitty structures and get along with other cats here at the shelter.

