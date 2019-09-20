Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. We are a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.
Join us at the Wilton Tractor Supply on the second Saturday of each month from, 9 a.m. to noon, or the Jay Paris Farmers’ Union on the fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, to take advantage of our Nail Trim Clinics. Or call 778-2638 and make an appointment at the shelter.
Here are the pets of the week:
Eve, 4-5 years, female
Hi, my name is Eve! I’m a very sweet girl looking for a home with older kids. I love going for walks. I’d like to schedule a meet and greet with other dogs too!
Raphael, senior, male
Hello, my name is Raphael. I am a gentle, laid back older gentleman looking for my forever home. I like to climb on kitty structures and get along with other cats here at the shelter.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: The truth of climate change has long been painfully clear
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: The smearing of Brett Kavanaugh continues
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Saudi Arabia must protect its energy choke points
-
Opinion
Paul Waldman: Democrats and Trump aren’t fighting (as much) about foreign policy
-
Connections
Briefly: City