Join us at the Rangeley Public Library on Wednesday, September 25th, at 6:00 PM when Gary Dunaenko, local military historian, will discuss the life and untimely death of William McKinley, 25th president of the United States. Dunaenko will discuss the events surrounding McKinley’s death, the political climate of the time, and the repercussions of his assassination. Dunaenko, who collects many kinds of military memorobilia, will have various items relating to McKinley at the library on display. If you are a lover of American history, you are sure to enjoy this presentation.
Please stop by the library or call 864-5529 to sign up.
