JAY – Debra Couture, 63, a resident of Jay, passed away Thursday, September 19, at her home. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Farmington, the daughter of Real Couture and Florence (Poulin) Couture. She graduated from Jay High School in 1973 and then attended St. Joseph’s College in Windham for two years. She worked as a Teller for Livermore Falls Trust Company and for International Paper Company in the shipping department, retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club for International Paper, a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and a member of the Convertible Club of Maine. She is survived by her parents; Real and Florence Couture of Jay; her brother, Gary Couture and his wife, Karen, of Chatham, Mass.; and her niece, Samantha Couture of Miami, Florida. She was predeceased by her companion, Moe Collins in 1990. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brenda Oliver and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for care. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

