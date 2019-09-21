A 72-year-old South Berwick man died Friday night in a car accident in Woodstock.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office told News Center Maine (WCSH-WLBZ) that Ashley Torrey lost control of his car while turning at the intersection of Railroad and South Main streets and hit a stopped pickup truck with three people inside. The accident occurred just before 11 p.m.
Torrey died at the scene, News Center Maine reported.
A 22-year-old man in the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.
