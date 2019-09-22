CUMBERLAND — The 4-H Livestock Auction at the Cumberland Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with refreshments available at 4 p.m. and the live auction starting at 4:30 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road.

Baby beef, market lambs and market hogs raised by local 4-H members will be auctioned off. All money goes directly to the 4-H’er who raised the animal. Many 4-H’ers put their “profit” toward their college fund, while others buy additional animals to raise for next year’s auction. All 4-H market animals are 100% grain fed and are raised with the greatest care, under the supervision of watchful adults. Youth who raise a market animal learn financial management, record-keeping, time management and marketing skills, in addition to learning how to care for the animal.

To purchase an animal at the Cumberland Fair 4-H Livestock Auction, folks may bid from anywhere in the arena by raising a hand or bidding number, to be recognized by the ring persons. Immediately after the sale, buyers must go to the cashier to pay with cash or check only, and complete the paperwork.

For more information about the 4-H Livestock Auction, visit umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/events/cumberland-fair/4-h-livestock-auction/.

To support local 4-H youth raising livestock, consider donating to the Gray New Gloucester 4-H Food Pantry Project. The GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project is led by local 4-H members in an effort to raise funds to purchase two lambs and four hogs from the 4-H Livestock Auction at the Cumberland Fair. The meat will be donated to the Gray and New Gloucester Food Pantries.

Donations of any amount may be sent to GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project, P.O. Box 1012, Gray, ME 04039 by Sept. 21. Checks can be made payable to GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207-781-6099 or email [email protected]

