NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St., has announced the October calendar of events.

Open House: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, CRCofWM. The event will connect those with cancer to resources that can help. There will be refreshments and staff available to explain the free resources and opportunities that the Cancer Resource Center provides to patients and families in Oxford, Androscoggin and Cumberland counties.

Pumpkin Carving: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 17, CRCofWM. Pumpkins will be carved, then displayed during the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. Pumpkins and carving templates will be provided by McLaughlin Gardens. After the Spectacular, pumpkins may be picked up to display at home.

Paint Night: From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Bridgton Hospital, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton The event is for anyone impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Paint a large paint-by-number canvas, then take it home. Register early as class size is limited; call Tina in the Bridgton Oncology Clinic, 207-647-6120.

Chair Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose.

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free, gentle yoga class can help support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle and Wellness Share: From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Staples Farm, French Road, Oxford. This month both activities will be combined and at a different location. Speakers will present a variety healing modalities and have information available. A free mini-reiki share is also planned. Participants are invited to stay for potluck supper and outside fire, weather permitting. Free for anyone impacted by cancer and their caregiver. FMI: 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, CRCofWM. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki: From 1:30 to 3 p m.Tuesday, Oct. 22, CRCofWM. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, CRCofWM. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Drop-in hours: From 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The center is also a place to have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship programs for swimming and caring coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. Caring coupons can be used for a session of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga. For more information, stop in at the center or call 207-890-0329.

Visit www.crcofwm.org for more information, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

