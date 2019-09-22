OXFORD — Announcement is made of the engagement of Theresa Edwards of Oxford to Lance Whittier, also of Oxford.
Theresa is the daughter of Wayne Field of Norway and Barbara Ewell of Ocala, Florida. She has a daughter, Kassidy.
Lance is the son of Holly Allen of South Paris and David Whittier of Norway. He has a son, Colin.
The future bride went to school at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and works as a certified nursing assistant.
The future groom went to school at Lake Region High School and is a supervisor for Spectrum.
The wedding will take place May 30, 2020.
