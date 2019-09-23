GREENE — “So, You Think You Know Maine?” will be presented by Maine author Tim Caverly at the Sawyer Memorial in shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Discover the birthplace of Disney’s Bambi, northern forest ice caves, abandoned railroads, native American pictographs, oceanic whirlpools and tales which can only be described as classic Maine. Learn why there is a cove in Washington County called “Bailey’s Mistake” and where in Maine occurred the event known as the “Lexington of the Seas.”

The show will be presented in a “Jeopardy”-style game show format with lots of audience participation, perfect for that Maine history buff or trivia fan.

Shows will be held at the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial, 371 Sawyer Road, Greene. Admission is free. For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

