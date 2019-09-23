LIVERMORE — The LaClaires will perform a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21,, at the North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road.

Phil and Ellen LaClaire play traditional acoustic music for folks from Maine to Oklahoma. Their old-time harmony delights audiences of all ages, and their easy-going arrangements add a charm to any venue

The LaClaires have been performing together for over 30 years; first with their two daughters, then with Phil’s mother, and finally with many talented musical friends who often travel and perform with them.

Often referred to as bluegrass, gospel, folk, traditional and acoustic, the LaClaires’ music is presented with soothing vocals, guitar, banjo, upright bass, mandolin and an occasional fiddle. Their obvious love for singing (and for each other) helps their eager audiences settle in for a comfortable, lilting stroll down memory lane.

There is no charge. A free will offering will be taken. Call 207-897-3165 for more information.

