TINTON FALLS, New Jersey — Phil Jean, a Lewiston native and graduate of St. Dominic Academy in 1988, has been promoted to executive director of Seabrook, a developed and managed senior living community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Jean has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. He joined Erickson Living, the management organization for Seabrook, in 2016 as the associate executive director of Linden Ponds, another managed Erickson Living community in Hingham, Massachusetts. Prior to that, he led several eldercare and independent living operations.

He is a graduate of the University of Maine and Husson College.

