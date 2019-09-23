University of Maine senior receiver/kick returner Earnest Edwards was named the STATS FCS national special teams player of the week on Monday, just hours after he had received the same honor from the Colonial Athletic Association.
Edwards returned two second-half kickoffs for touchdowns in Maine’s 35-21 win over Colgate on Saturday, the first for 100 yards, the second for 95. His 198 kickoff return yards set a school record and he now has a Maine record six career kickoff returns for touchdowns.
“He’s an electric player, an electric personality,” Maine Coach Nick Charlton said. “He’s a lot of fun to deal with … When the ball is in his hands, he can be special. He has elite speed.”
Edwards also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Chris Ferguson in the victory, which evened Maine’s record at 2-2.
