Neighborhood watch group to meet

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

Androscoggin Democrats to meet

AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. In addition to regular committee business, Betsy Sweet, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak. She will answer questions and discuss concerns that attendees may have. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 207-784-5726. Sabattus Seniors to meet SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Maxwell-Gill Hall. The meal will be beef stew and dessert for $7. Call Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Friday, Sept. 27, for reservations or cancellations. Scholarship applications will be passed out at the meeting for grandchildren or great-grandchildren attending college. For trips call Helen at 207-375-6588 or Joline at 207-375-4627.

Bible conference at Auburn church

AUBURN — The Silver Wings Senior Ministry (55-plus) of the East Auburn Baptist Church will host a Fall Bible Conference on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, featuring Pastor Russ Cotnoir, Pastor Stanley Allaby, Pastor Roger Cousineau and the Dunnemans.

There will be break-out sessions, music, refreshments/lunch and an optional foliage trip.

For more information, call Bill Carson at 207-689-4878 or 207-782-0348. The church is at 560 Park Ave.

Lisbon Seniors add two trips to calendar

LISBON — The Sunshine Hill Neighbors and Lisbon Parks and Recreation have added two new trips to their winter/spring calendar. The first is a three-day/two-night Christmas in the White Mountains trip. The bus will depart the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and head to North Conway, New Hampshire, for a stop. They will later check into the White Mountain Hotel and Resort for a yuletide reception. The trip will feature three shows and a visit to Nestlebrook Farm Resort. Cost of the trip is $479 a person, double occupancy; $449 a person, triple occupancy; and $619 for single occupancy. An eight-day trip to Costa Rica is scheduled for March 3, 2020. Those going will leave MTM for Logan Airport. Highlights include a tour of a coffee plantation, butterfly garden and Leatherback Turtle National Park, Manuel Antonio National Park, a cruise on the Rio Frio and on the Tarcoles River. Total cost per person double occupancy is $2,154 and single occupancy, $2,614. Space is limited to 25 and a deposit of $300 must be made by Sept. 30. For more information on either trip, call 207-353-0646 or 207-353-2289.

Foundation taking kids program applications

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Children’s Foundation is now accepting grant request applications for the current 2019 fiscal year.

For close to 40 years, the foundation has awarded grants annually to individuals and organization whose programs directly benefit children in the Lewiston-Auburn community. Previous grant recipients include Community Little Theatre, Healthy Smiles, Park Avenue Elementary School’s “We Compost It” Program, Lewiston High School’s food pantry and YWCA new playground equipment.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, Oct. 18, to the Lewiston Auburn Children’s Foundation, PO Box 7155, Lewiston, ME 04243-7155. Find the foundation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LAChildrensFoundation/.

