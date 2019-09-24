Wilton library book sale

WILTON — The Wilton Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Western Maine Development, 128 Weld Road. This will be the last sale until spring. As always, pricing is by donation and all proceeds go to the Wilton Library’s collection and programs.

For more information, call the library at 207-645-4831.

Annual 3-C Clothing Give-Away

NORWAY — The Table (a community group formed by members of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church and Norway Grange and friends) is offering the annual 3-C Clothing Give-Away from 8 a..m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, providing free clothes, cookies and coffee. There is also a limited amount of new socks and underwear as well as some household and bedding articles at the Norway Grange Hall, Whitman Street.

All members of the community are welcome. The event is open to anyone needing clothes or for time for coffee, cookies and conversation. There is no income eligibility required.

Donations may be dropped off at the Norway Grange from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 23 to 27. There is a need for new underwear and socks. Clothing is collected throughout the year. This event is done in the spring and fall each year, serving hundreds of people at each event.

The weekly Friday Fun night will not be held on Sept. 27. The weekly breakfast held every Saturday will be abbreviated, serving coffee, doughnuts and other sweets.

Life of New England ‘factory girls’ to be explored

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host the third and final installment of a “World in Your Library” program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Deering Memorial Community Center next door to the library in South Paris. This discussion, “The Great Turn Out: Factory Girls and Maine’s First Labor Strike,” will be presented by Elizabeth DeWolfe.

In 1841, nearly 500 female factory workers walked out of Saco’s York Manufacturing Co. and paraded up Main Street, chanting and singing. They gathered in a local church, formed a committee and sent the factory owner a document articulating their complaints about wages, housing and paternalistic rules.

In this illustrated talk, she will explore the life of New England “factory girls,” the opportunities mill work brought and the challenges of the difficult labor. The group will examine the tense days that followed the “turn-out” and see how a strike in one Maine town connected to national agitation for women’s rights, including suffrage.

The presentation concludes a three-month program of speakers sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council at area libraries. For more information, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Lithuanian Heritage Club to meet

RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Rumford Town Hall, first-floor conference room. Use the River Street entrance.

Legion to hold benefit dance

LOCKE MILLS — Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, will host a benefit dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Proceeds will benefit the hall, 595 Gore Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

A $10 donation will be taken at the door.

