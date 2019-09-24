DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center presents Ari and Mia at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

“Strikingly beautiful, distinctive and exhilarating, with expressive vocals that will find a way into hearts and minds,” said No Depression in a review of the duo, “Ari & Mia reference the styles of Southern and Northeastern fiddle music and the early American songbook to create a realm where their own compositions cross paths with older traditions. Their stylish and sophisticated music honors the sounds of Appalachian cottages, rural dance floors and urban concert halls. Combine this with their innovative approach to songwriting and the result is a captivating sound.”

Since 2008 the sisters have toured all across the U.S. and Australia and are graduates of New England Conservatory’s cutting edge Contemporary Improvisation Department. They’ve opened for Cheryl Wheeler, performed alongside Sarah Jarosz, and played at venues such as Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center, Club Passim, the Parlor Room, New Bedford Folk Festival and Jordan Hall. Both are award winning songwriters.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. (Route 160). To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207- 452-2412.

