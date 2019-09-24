MEXICO – Archie “Benny” Mann, 76, of Kimball Ave. in Mexico, passed away peacefully on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 at his residence following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Rumford on Nov. 26, 1942 a son of Robert B. and Annie (Noonan) Mann.

Benny was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1963. He was drafted into the Army and served from 1966 to 1968 and was discharged as a sergeant. He married Margaret (Millbury) on Sept. 6, 1969 in Rangeley, together they celebrated 50 years.

Benny was employed with the Rumford Paper Mill for 42 years as a machine tender on #9 Paper Machine, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of the 25 and 40 year club.

Benny was a 50 year member of the American Legion Post #24. He was also a member of the Rumford Eagles.

He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and tending to his lawn and making his famous spaghetti and meatballs, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret L. (Millbury) Mann of Mexico; a son, Charles Mann and wife Suzanne of Andover, a daughter, Jennifer T. Mann and companion Gary St. Pierre of Rumford; a sister, Cynthia Bryant and husband Bill of Myrtle Beach S.C.; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Cotey, Megan, Emily, Saydie, Phoebe and Owen; and three great-grandchildren, Blake, Jaxton and Amelia.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A special thank you to Tracy Gammon and the nurses from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Benny.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at S G Thibault Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in Benny’s memory may be made to the

Parkinson’s Foundation

200 SE 1st Street Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

or to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

PO Box 819

Lewiston, ME 04243

