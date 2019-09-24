TAVARES, Fla. – Janice M. Marcotte, 88, of Tavares Fla., passed away on June 4, 2019 at the Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 6, 1931, the daughter of Wesley and Mary Matthews Temple.

She was educated locally and graduated from Lewiston High School. On August 11, 1951 she married Lionel X. Marcotte. She was a member of the former St. Joseph’s Parish and St. Mary of the Lakes in Eustis, Fla. Janice was known for being a great cook and loved playing Bingo.

Survivors include three sons, Denis Marcotte and wife Cynthia of Poland, Gregory Marcotte of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Dr. Ronald Marcotte and wife Esther of Guayaquil, Ecuador; one sister, Arvilla Kay, of Lewiston; one grandson; and two great-granddaughters.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., followed by a Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery, graveside. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

