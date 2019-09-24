AUBURN – Robert H. Brousseau, “Bob”, “Bruce”, “Bruce Bob”, 83, died on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. He leaves behind his beautiful, loving wife of 60 years, Anita L. Brousseau.Bob was gregarious. He had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh and, if you knew him, you knew he was a perfectionist at everything he did. He loved being outdoors. Some of his passions, outside of loving his wife and family, were hunting, fishing, mowing the lawn, tinkering in the garage, snow-birding to Florida, learning new things, teaching someone new things, playing with his dog Mickey and GOLF!After leaving the shoe shops as a young family man, Bob went back to school and became a union journeyman electrician and tin knocker. He was very resourceful and had a very large network of friends and family. He always found a way to provide for his family, even in the tough times.Bob was most proud of his ever-growing and extended family. He and Anita had three children: Karen Hespe married to Rick Tibbetts, Ken Brousseau married to Bambi and Alan Brousseau married to Ruth.Together they had six grandchildren, Scott Brousseau, Kendra Macina, John Hespe, Robert Hespe, Shannon Brousseau and Madison Brousseau. They also had 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew Pleau, Robert, Kaitlyn and Brenden Hespe, Addyson and John Cooper Hespe, Evan and Riley Brousseau, Savannah and Corrado Macina and Vinnie and Everett Gogan.Bob, son of Silva and Simonne Brousseau of Lewiston, is survived by sisters, Lorraine Hart from Florida, Joline Landry from Turner and brother, Roland Brousseau from Lewiston.He was pre-deceased by brothers, Tony and Dick.Come celebrate the life of Bob Brousseau on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Funeral Alternatives on Tampa St., Lewiston Maine. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m.Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any donations be sent to either theAlzheimer Association,https://alz.orgor, you can make a donation to theClover Manor Social and Activities Fund440 Minot Ave.Auburn ME 04210ATTN: Debbie -in Bob’s memory.

« Previous