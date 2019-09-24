JAY — Regional School Unit 73 board members heard a presentation Sept. 12 from Kurt Penney with Revision Energy about a new renewable energy opportunity now available to the district.

Penney said new laws in Maine will provide opportunities for schools and towns to look at solar. With those laws, solar locations no longer need to be in one’s back yard, so long as they are within the same utility district. Where previously there was a limit on accounts, unlimited net metered accounts are now possible.

Three things are needed for solar development: land to place the panels, investors and off take or entities to assign the power to.

“Schools are huge electricity users,” Penney said.

There would be no cost for the district to install the solar system. The district would earn credits towards its electric bill.

“We can find the land, we have the investors, we don’t have a load (demand),” Penney said. “For that, we are willing to allow you to share.

He said his company will be leasing land from Harold Souther to develop a solar ground mount system.

“Mr. Souther would like his farm to benefit his town and schools. It would offset thousands of dollars (in electrical costs) if they take advantage,” Penney said. “I’m prepared to do what it takes to work with you, the family.

“The pitch is to identify this opportunity, vet the process, ask questions. We don’t have the ability to sell the power back to the grid. We need you as does every other solar business opportunity to aggregate the load, minimize the risk.

“It’s an opportunity to own the carbon offsets from this system. 5.5 million pounds could be saved by this system. The school can claim those.

“Are you willing to jump in, recognize the benefits of solar or continue to be at the behest of Central Maine Power?”

Board member Tammy Frost said it was a lot of information to digest. The board will need to talk about it.

She asked what the process with the town of Livermore Falls would be.

Penney said full DEP permitting and Planning Board approval is needed.

He said as the cost of electricity rises, the value of net metering credit will also continue to increase and could mean a couple million dollars for the school.

“We’re proposing a $9 million solar system on Harold’s hay fields. We will be paying taxes. Many more than he is,” Penney said.

Superintendent Scott Albert said, “There’s a lot of thinking to do.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: