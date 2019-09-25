Crafters needed

AUBURN — Schooner Estates Senior Living Community is looking for crafters to participate in the 12th annual Fall Craft Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Those interested should contact Giselle at 207-784-2900, ext. 135, or [email protected] by Monday, Sept. 30.

Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Sept. 19 are: first, Robert Oliver and Terry Parent; second, Bert Cloutier and Dick Dennis; third, Roger Labbe and Ike LeCompte; fourth, Donna Clark and Sandra Oliver; and fifth, Richard Champagne and Val Madore.

St. Dominic president to give ‘state of school’ address

AUBURN — All Saint Dominic Academy students, parents, faculty and staff, along with members of the community, are invited to meet at the Auburn campus, 121 Gracelawn Road, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the inaugural “State of the School” address.

The address, which will begin at 6 p.m., will be delivered by Tim Gallic, president of Saint Dominic Academy. The talk will focus on the current state of the school and the direction it is going.

The address will not only provide a platform to review the achievements and challenges of the past, but also present the road map forward for prekindergarten through 12th grade.

For more information about the address, call the school at 207-782-6911 or visit www.stdomsmaine.org.

College planning workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

• FedCap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

• Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

• FedCap-Lewiston, 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Authors to tell the story behind the story

AUBURN — Three authors will tell the story behind the story, sharing the challenges and rewards of telling a personal story, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Woman’s Literary Union, 19 Elm St. Light refreshments will be provided for the reading and author talk, which is free and open to the public.

Poet Cheryl Wilder will tell about the night she made a split-second decision with tragic results, and why she has woven that story into her first full-length book. Short story writer Claire Guyton reveals that she’s been writing about her pathological-liar mother, over and over again, in coded ways that rarely involve mother-daughter relationships. Memoirist Suzanne Farrell Smith chose to write about the loss of her father when she was 6.

For more information, check womansliteraryunion.org.

