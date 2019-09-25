Extension group to meet

ROXBURY — The Swift River Valley Extension Homemakers Group will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Roxbury Town Hall. Members are asked to bring items for the Thanksgiving Dinner Basket that will be raffled at the RES Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bring a bag lunch; dessert will be provided. New members are welcome.

Oktoberfest starts with Brat & Strudel Contest

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend will take place from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 4 to 6. The weekend will kick off with the annual Brat & Strudel Contest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, at the Rangeley Tavern.

Entrants will put forth their best brat and strudel and the public will taste samples. Winners will earn bragging rights based on voting by the public and a panel of expert judges.

The Rangeley Oktoberfest events continue throughout the weekend.

Daughters of Isabella to hold fall bazaar

JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, will hold the fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall. There will be food tables, white elephant tables, toys, books, gift baskets for raffle, homemade doughnuts. Bring items for sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Socrates Cafe to discuss compromise

BRIDGTON — Socrates Cafe will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, Oct. 7. Meet and greet will take place from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion from 6;30 to 8:30 p.m. Topic will be “Has the Art of Compromise Been Compromised?” Moderator will be Ted Gerber.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 207-583-6957.

St. Timothy’s Circle to meet in

MEXICO — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairwomen are Kelly Beauchesne and Sylvia Touchette. Committee members are Janette Blouin and Dot Benedix. Members congratulate Gladys Gilbert for 66 years in the 25-year plus membership club with the Daughters of Isabella. Daughters of Isabella to meet in Jay JAY — Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and the next social will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, both at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall.

