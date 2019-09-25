NORWAY— On Friday, October 4, House Lorax is pleased to announce its upcoming Burlesque Show and Gala, featuring Fanny Flex, Cold, Cold Night Burlesque and hosted by Kinky Slippers.

In addition to Burlesque, the evening will feature Piano Man Dawson Hill, the music of Ragtime Rebellion, Tarot Card Readings, hors d’oeuvres, photo booth, and a silent auction. Period costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased on-line at www.houselorax.org and/or the Riverside Lodge and Sauna.

Please contact [email protected]for more information/questions. House Lorax is located at 290 Main St. (2nd Floor) in Norway.

