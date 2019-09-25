Theater costume sale returns

BRUNSWICK — After a hiatus last year, the Maine State Music Theatre Costume Sale is back from 9 a.m. to 1 p.. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the theater’s rehearsal hall at 22 Elm St.

Own genuine theatrical costumes from the theater’s stock, including ball gowns, shoes, hats, fabrics, modern clothing, historical replicas, masks, accessories, men’s wear, vintage clothing, furs, children’s costumes, as well as fabrics and more.

Proceeds benefit Maine State Music Theatre.

For information, call 207-208-8950 or visit www.msmt.org.

RUMFORD — The Rumford Hospital Auxiliary will hold the annual Attic Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 209 Lincoln Ave., lower level. Browse many items including small furniture, artwork, holiday décor, book, puzzles, skis and project/craft supplies.

The auxiliary is an essential part of the Rumford Hospital. Auxiliary members volunteer at the hospital, organize and participate in fundraising events.

