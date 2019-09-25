Habitat for Humanity is offering discounted critical house repairs for homeowners in Cumberland County.

The program will offer repairs for issues such as a leaking roof, an unsafe heating system, weatherization and accessibility upgrades, such as ramps or railings, and installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Access to the service is based on income guidelines of household earnings of no more than 80 percent of the federally established median income. For instance, the top income allowed for a home occupied by one person is $52,100 and for a family of four, it’s $74,400.

In addition, the tax assessment on the home must be less than $200,000, property taxes need to be current and the homeowner needs to have lived in the house for more than three years.

Once an application is submitted, Habitat for Humanity will review needed repairs and prepare a scope of work outline and price recommendation. The homeowner will pay a portion of the costs of materials and labor, based on family size and income. For example, on a $2,500 repair, a homeowner with a family of four and household income of $37,200 would pay 30 percent of the cost, or $750.

Sponsors include Town and Country Federal Credit Union and Gorham Savings Bank.

To apply, call 772-2151, ext. 104, or visit habitatportlandme.org,

