LEWISTON – Kelly A. Gagne, 61, a resident of Skowhegan, passed away at Central Maine Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1958, in Lewiston, the daughter of Alfred and Sandra (Wight) Barrieault. Kelly attended schools in Greene and Leavitt High School in Turner. Kelly had been employed as a school bus driver, Maine Department of Transportation, tractor trailer driver and also worked in nursing homes. She enjoyed flower gardening, snowmobile, ATV and motorcycle riding. Kelly had a great love for her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving companion, Earl Witten of Skowhegan; two sisters, Eva DeHaas and husband David of Bar Harbor, Beth Thorne and husband Craig of Standish; a stepson, Earl Witten Jr. and wife Lisa of North Carolina, three stepdaughters, Mickey Torres of North Carolina, Kerry Sinclair of Winthrop, Amanda Hebert of Turner; seven grandstepchildren; two great-grandstepchildren; her uncle, Paul Barrieault and his companion Pat; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Kristina Witten; and a brother, Anthony Barrieault.

Messages of condolence may be made to: www:finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Road, Sabattus.

