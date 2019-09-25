WILTON — The Tyngtown Club is sponsoring a Franklin County Fiddlers concert at 4:30 p.m., Sunday October 6 at the Wilton Congregational Church UCC on Main Street.

Donations will be accepted to defray Fiddler travel expenses and Tyngtown programs.

Franklin County Fiddlers is made up of students from all Regional School Unit 9 sending towns. The hour-long concert was set with families in mind to allow time afterwards for the evening meal.

“This is something for the whole community. The concert will be entertaining and fun for families with small children. We encourage them to come,” Tyngtown member Nancy Cureton said.

Cureton, a retired music instructor from RSU 9 lives in Wilton.

“So many of the Fiddlers have and still come from Wilton,” she said.

The Fiddlers performances are lively and toe-tapping. Steve Muise of Farmington is the conductor. Most Mt. Blue students in the group play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Other instruments may include keyboard, flute, accordion and guitar.

Tyngtown Club supports the Wilton Free Public Library, Western Maine Play Museum and the Fit Girls program. Members are responsible for planting and maintaining the flower boxes found throughout Wilton. Twenty to thirty gallons of water are used each day to keep the flowers thriving.

“The large planter by the Post Office came from the family of Betty Shibles,” Cureton said. “It takes three to four gallons of water for that alone.

“The town looks so cared for.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: