The weather Saturday felt more like Molly Ockett Day than Harvestfest, but the Chowdah competition still drew plenty of people to the Bethel Common sample and vote for the offerings of area restaurants. The winners were: JUDGES’ CHOICE: 1. Cho Sun; 2. The Jolly Drayman; English Pub; 3. (tie) River Haus & Well and Sunday River Brewing Company. PEOPLE’S CHOICE: 1. Sunday River Brewing Company; 2. River Haus & Well; 3. The Jolly Drayman English Pub. APPLE PIE CONTEST: Amateur Traditional – Sharon Meola; Amateur Nontraditional – Lucy Carter; Professional – Beverly Sylvester of The Sudbury Inn.

Pies for sale at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce booth at the Harvestfest September 23. Bethel Citizen photos by Alison Aloisio

