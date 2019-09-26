October Activities

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital

Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their October calendar of events.

On Tuesday, October 29, the CRCofWM will host their annual Open House from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

This will be a great opportunity for the public to stop in to visit and ask questions. Other special

activities in October are pumpkin carving and a “Paint Night” at Bridgton Hospital. For more

information, check their calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook, or

call 890-0329.

Open House

Tuesday, October 29, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Do you or

a family member have cancer? This Open House will connect you to resources that can help –

comfort items like pillows, wigs, hats, and port protectors and free coupons for complimentary

therapies and swimming. Or, are you looking for a weekly activity or program like crafting,

yoga, gentle exercise or chair yoga? Interested in volunteering at our Center? Come in, enjoy

some refreshments and let us tell you about the many free resources and opportunities that the

Cancer Resource Center provides to patients and families in Oxford, Androscoggin and

Cumberland counties!

Pumpkin Carving

Thursday, October 17, 10:00-12:00 at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Pumpkins will be carved and then displayed during the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular on October 18 and 19 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Pumpkins and carving templates will be provided by McLaughlin Garden. After the Spectacular, pumpkins may be picked up to display at your home.

“Paint Night”

Tuesday, October 22, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bridgton Hospital, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton. Express your inner creativity on canvas at the first “Paint Night”. This event is for anyone impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Have fun painting a large paint by number canvas, then take your masterpiece home. Register early as class size is limited, call Tina in the Bridgton Oncology Clinic, 647-6120

Drop in hours are Tuesdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or

find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to

enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in

scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by

cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt

water pool are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151

Main St., Oxford. Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors may receive 4 coupons, their caregiver may receive 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on either program, stop in at the Center, located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

Women’s Cancer Support Group

Tuesday, October 1, 12:00-1:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information Men’s Rally Group Thursday, October 17 4:00-5:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors

Wednesdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class

Thursdays, October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway. In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Participants are encouraged to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals, which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle and Wellness Share

Saturday, October 12, 4:00-9:00 p.m. at Staples Farm, French Road, Oxford. This month, both activities will be combined and at a different location. Speakers will present a variety of healing modalities and have information available. A free mini-Reiki Share is also planned. Participants are invited to stay for pot luck supper and outside fire, weather permitting. Please dress warm. Sponsored by Teresia Reiki and supported by CRCofWM, there is no charge for anyone impacted by cancer and their caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology

Friday, October 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki

Tuesday, October 22, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up Cardmaking

Tuesday, October 1, 2:00-3:30pm at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

